Buffalo scores 38 unanswered, beats Bowling Green 38-7

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Ron Cook Jr. and Mike Washington each rushed for two touchdowns in the first half and Buffalo scored the opening 38 points in beating Bowling Green 38-7 on Saturday.

Washington highlighted the first half with a 92-yard touchdown run to cap a 99-yard drive for a 24-0 lead. The Bulls defense forced a three-and-out, and Washington scored again from 1-yard out to make it 31-0 at the break.

Washington finished with 155 yards on 16 carries and Cook added 89 yards on 17 carries as Buffalo (3-3, 3-0 Mid-American Conference) totaled 280 yards on the ground.

The Buffalo defense also had a 90-plus yard score when James Patterson scooped up a fumble near the end zone and raced the other way for a 38-point lead.

Matt McDonald was 21 of 42 for 281 yards with one touchdown and one interception for Bowling Green (2-4, 1-1).

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2