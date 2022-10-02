McKinney, Sloan power Eastern Kentucky past Southern Utah

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Parker McKinney threw for 331 yards and ran for three scores, Braedon Sloan scored the winning touchdown and Eastern Kentucky defeated Southern Utah 35-28 on Saturday night.

Although Eastern Kentucky (3-2) never trailed, the game was tied after each Southern Utah touchdown and EKU never led by more than seven points.

The final tie was at 28-all after Southern Utah’s Justin Miller and Isaiah Williams connected for a 19-yard touchdown on the first play of the fourth quarter. After an EKU punt and a missed field goal by Southern Utah, McKinney drove the Colonels 76 yards in seven plays for the go-ahead touchdown — a 27-yard run by Sloan with 6:13 remaining.

After Sloan’s touchdown, Southern Utah (3-2) drove to the EKU 22 before turning the ball over on downs. The Colonels ran out the clock.

McKinney was 21 of 26 passing with one touchdown, a 34-yard pass to Sloan. On the ground, McKinney had 11 carries for 65 yards. Sloan had 20 carries for 88 yards rushing.

Miller completed 21 of 29 passes for 251 yards for the Thunderbirds.

