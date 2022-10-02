Kent State tops Ohio in overtime 31-24

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Marquez Cooper rushed for a career-high 240 yards including the winning touchdown in overtime, Dante Cephas made several clutch catches on his way to personal best 246 yards receiving and Kent State defeated Ohio 31-24 on Saturday in a Mid-American Conference opener for both teams.

After Kent State (2-3, 1-0) had a 47-yard field-goal attempt blocked to finish a wild final four minutes of regulation, Cephas made a catch and struggled through several defenders to reach the Ohio 1-yard line on the first play of overtime. It took three plays before Cooper scored.

Ohio (2-3, 0-1) reached the 5-yard line on its overtime possession but three straight incompletions ended the Bobcats’ bid.

Ohio was leading 17-10 late in the fourth quarter when Cephas tied the game with a sterling 29-yard catch on the right edge of the end zone.

Ohio responded on its next play from scrimmage with Kurtis Rourke connecting on a 71-yard touchdown pass play with Sam Wiglusz.

Schlee tied the game with a 2-yard run, covering the final 36 yards of the 75-yard drive himself on the ground after Devontez Walker made a pair of big receptions.

Schlee threw for a career-high 398 yards and Walker had 107 yards receiving, another career high.

Rourke threw for 322 yards and two touchdowns for Ohio with Wiglusz collecting a career-high 115 yards receiving and Sieh Bangura adding 99 yards rushing.

Kent State had 736 yards of offense to Ohio’s 450.

