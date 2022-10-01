Clear
Houston’s late 17-yard TD run helps UConn beat Fresno State

By AP News
UConn quarterback Zion Turner looks to throw during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Fresno State at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Conn., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. (Jessica Hill/Hartford Courant via AP)

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Devontae Houston rushed for 105 yards and his 17-yard touchdown run with 2:20 remaining helped UConn beat Fresno State 19-14 on Saturday.

Zion Turner passed for 130 yards with one touchdown, and Kevens Clercius had 79 yards receiving for UConn (2-4). Tre Wortham and Ian Swenson each had an interception for the Huskies defense.

Wortham returned his pick 24 yards into the red zone, leading to Turner’s 5-yard touchdown pass to Aaron Turner. The two-point conversion attempted failed to keep it 14-12 in the third quarter.

Logan Fife threw for 157 yards and two interceptions for Fresno State (1-3).

The first touchdown of the game came in the second quarter when Nikko Remigio broke six tackles on an 87-yard punt return for Fresno State.

