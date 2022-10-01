Southeast Missouri State rides Hess to win over Lindenwood

SAINT CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Geno Hess rushed for 278 yards and four touchdowns and Southeast Missouri State rolled to a 49-28 victory over Lindenwood on Saturday.

DC Pippin kicked two field goals to stake Southeast Missouri State (4-1), ranked 24th in the FCS coaches poll, to a 6-0 lead after one quarter in its Ohio Valley Conference opener.

Hess’ first touchdown came on a 15-yard second-quarter run, pushing the Redhawks’ lead to 13-0. Paxton DeLaurent connected with Johnny King for a 21-yard touchdown and hit Damoriea Vick for the 2-point conversion and a 21-0 lead.

Hess, who did his damage on 24 carries, added a 14-yard touchdown run in the third quarter to pass Walter Smallwood’s (1965-68) touchdown record with the 37th of his career. Hess finished off his day with scoring runs of 84 and 1 yard in the fourth quarter. Smallwood’s record stood for 54 years.

DeLaurent completed 19 of 33 passes for 312 yards. King had eight receptions for 126 yards.

Cade Brister threw for 346 yards on 28-of-44 passing with three touchdowns for Lindenwood (2-2, 0-2). He also ran for 108 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries.

SEMO piled up 684 yards of offense, 372 on the ground.

Marquis Terry rushed for a Redhawks- and Ohio Valley Conference-record 311 yards, scoring four touchdowns in a 48-44 win over rival Southern Illinois in 2018.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25