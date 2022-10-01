Clear
Baker throws 3 TDs, Morgan St. tops DIII Virginia Lynchburg

By AP News

BALTIMORE (AP) — Carson Baker threw for three touchdowns and Morgan State eased by Division III Virginia Lynchburg 44-10 on Saturday.

Morgan State scored 37 unanswered points in the first half, including a safety and a fumble return for a touchdown. The Bears also had a one-play drive during the scoring run when Baker connected with Bruce Mattox III for a 49-yard TD.

Virginia Lynchburg was held to 200 total yards.

Mattox III had three grabs for 73 yards and a score, and Daymond Hamler caught two short touchdown passes. Alfonzo Graham carried it eight times for 80 yards and a touchdown for Morgan State (2-2).

Alvaro Ortega was 6-of-20 passing for 42 yards for Virginia Lynchburg. David Anderson had 18 carries and 65 yards.

