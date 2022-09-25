McNeese gets first win of season behind Durham, McMahon

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — D’Angelo Durham and Deonta McMahon each had more than 100 yards rushing and a touchdown to lead McNeese to its first win of the season, a 32-17 victory over Division II-member Mississippi College on Saturday night.

Durham carried the ball 14 times for 157 yards that included a 49-yard touchdown run to cap the opening drive for McNeese (1-3). McMahon had 12 carries for 138 yards. Knox Kadum completed 10 of 16 passes for 51 yards and threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Mason Pierce late in the third quarter to stretch the Cowboys’ lead to 25-14.

DeAnte’ Smith-Moore threw a 21-touchdown pass to Veontai Williams that pulled Mississippi College to 18-14 midway through the third quarter. Ron Cratenhad had a 17-yard touchdown run in the first quarter for the Choctaws. Marcus Williams ran for 100 yards on 13 carries.

