UT Martin begins OVC title defense smashing Lindenwood

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Zak Wallace ran for 204 yards on 11 carries and scored twice while Sam Franklin totaled three touchdowns rushing and UT Martin wore down Lindenwood in a 56-26 win on Saturday.

In their quest to repeat as back-to-back Ohio Valley Conference champions, the Skyhawks (2-2, 1-0) beat league newcomer Lindenwood, dashing through the Lions for an average of 12.3 yards per carry. UT Martin ran it 28 times for 343 yards.

Dresser Winn was efficient from the pocket as he completed 19 of 26 passes for 198 yards and two touchdowns. UT Martin never trailed.

Lindenwood erased a 14-point deficit and got within a point with 2:10 left in the second quarter, but Wallace’s 12-yard run before the break pushed the Skyhawks’ lead to 21-13. Three touchdowns in the third, including a 97-yard scoring run by Wallace, clinched it.

Cade Brister threw for 306 yards and a touchdown and an interception for the Lions. Peyton Rose had 156 yards receiving on seven receptions.

