Austin Peay scores 28 unanswered 2nd-half points to beat EKU

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Mike DiLiello passed for a touchdown and rushed for 181 yards and three second-half scores as Austin Peay scored 28 unanswered points after halftime to beat Eastern Kentucky 31-20 on Saturday.

Austin Peay trailed 20-3 at halftime, including a DiLiello interception that was returned 40 yards for a score by Joseph Sayles. But DiLiello had scoring runs of 39, 7 and 8 yards in the second half to help the Governors take a 24-20 lead with 12:20 left in the fourth.

DiLiello’s 24-yard connection with Drae McCray capped the scoring with 5:39 left.

DiLiello was 17 of 33 for 172 yards passing but he was also intercepted two times. CJ Evans Jr. added 75 yards rushing as Austin Peay (4-1) rushers combined for 326 yards on 52 carries.

Parker McKinney passed for 213 yards with a touchdown and interception for Eastern Kentucky (2-2).

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2