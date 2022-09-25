Brosmer, Laube propel New Hampshire past Towson

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Max Brosmer threw three touchdown passes and Dylan Laube ran for 114 yards and New Hampshire was never threatened in a 37-14 win over Towson on Saturday.

Laube also returned four punts for 125 yards with most of them coming on a 92-yarder for a touchdown. The play occurred with 35 seconds left before halftime for a 10-0 lead and New Hampshire never looked back.

The Wildcats (3-1, 3-0 Colonial Athletic Association) built a 24-0 lead before Towson scored. Tyrrell Pigrome threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to Robert Schwob for the Tigers’ (2-2, 0-1) first score.

Brosmer finished 17-for-23 passing for 194 yards completing passes to six different receivers.

Pigrome threw for 142 yards for Towson.

New Hampshire has a 7-3 all-time record against Towson with four consecutive wins against the Tigers, including last year’s 26-14 victory at Wildcat Stadium.

