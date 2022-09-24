Sexauer, Abel lead Tommies to 43-6 victory over Lincoln

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Cade Sexauer threw for three touchdowns, Gabriel Abel had 104 yards on the ground and St. Thomas-Minnesota defeated Lincoln University of California 43-6 on Saturday.

The Tommies got scoring help from their defense and special teams as Luke Herzog recorded a safety and Ty Barron scored on a 30-yard punt return.

Sexauer completed 15 of 22 passes for 185 yards. In addition to Abel’s 104 yards, Shawn Shipman had 73 yards rushing and the Tommies (2-1) had a total of 211 yards on the ground.

Nicholas Feanny kicked two 28-yard field goals for the Oaklanders (0-4). Rhett Riley was 18-of-33 passing for 216 yards and Trey Dimmings caught six passes for 130 yards.

—-

