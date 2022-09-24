Field goal on final play lifts Bryant over Long Island 31-29

NEW YORK (AP) — Ethan Gettman kicked a 37-yard field goal as time expired and Bryant defeated Long Island University 31-29 on Saturday.

Gettman’s make overcame a Long Island comeback in which the Sharks scored three times in the fourth quarter, all on Michael Coney field goals. Coney’s third field goal, from 28 yards, gave the Sharks a 29-28 lead in the final minute.

Bryant (1-3) then drove 64 yards in 50 seconds to the winning kick. Quarterback Zevi Eckhaus was 3-for-3 passing on the drive and finished 19-of-30 passing for 180 yards.

Ryan Clark’s 1-yard touchdown run, his third score of the game, gave Bryant a 28-13 lead with 2:54 remaining in the third quarter. The Bulldogs went into an offensive lull, gaining only two first downs prior to their final drive.

Derek Green completed 21 of 32 passes for 253 yards for the Sharks (0-4). Coney was 5-for-5 on field goals, the longest from 41 yards. LIU led in total offense 412 yards to 345.

Ishod Byarm had 16 carries for 107 yards rushing for Bryant.

—-

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2