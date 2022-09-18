Sanders’ 4 TD passes help No. 8 Oklahoma St. top UAPB 63-7 View Photo

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Spencer Sanders threw four touchdown passes in just over one quarter of action, and No. 8 Oklahoma State rolled past Arkansas-Pine Bluff 63-7 on Saturday.

Sanders matched his career high for touchdown passes in a game in the game’s first 16 minutes. He completed 13 of 16 passes for 242 yards for the Cowboys (3-0) in their final nonconference game before entering Big 12 play.

Braydon Johnson caught two touchdown passes, making him one of five Oklahoma State players to catch at least one. The Cowboys gained 538 total yards.

Skyler Perry threw a 15-yard scoring pass to Raequan Prince for Pine Bluff’s only touchdown. The Golden Lions (2-1), an FCS program, managed just 13 first downs.

Oklahoma State returned a blocked punt and a blocked field goal for touchdowns in the first half to take a 49-7 lead at the break. It was the first time in school history that Oklahoma State returned multiple blocked kicks for touchdowns.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff: The Golden Lions were completely overmatched. The best performer was Josh Sanchez, who averaged 46.3 yards on 10 punts.

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys looked sharp for the most part, and a lot of players got game action. Oklahoma State held the Golden Lions to 230 total yards, including 87 in the first half.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff: Visits Alcorn State on Saturday.

Oklahoma State: Visits No. 17 Baylor on Oct. 1.

