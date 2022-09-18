Clear
Dayton sets NCAA record in win over DII Kentucky St.

By AP News

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Dante Casciola threw three touchdown passes and Dayton beat Division II-level Kentucky State 46-3 on Saturday in the Flyers’ record-setting performance.

For its effort, Dayton has now scored points in an NCAA-all-division record 500 straight games.

Casciola connected with Jake Chisholm on a 5-yard scoring pass near the end of the first quarter to set the consecutive points game record. Later, the duo connected on a 54-yard touchdown for a 17-3 lead with 10:39 left in the third quarter.

Dayton outgained the Thorobreds in total yardage 348-134.

___

