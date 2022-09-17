Udinski throws for 351 yards, 2 TDs as Richmond beats Lehigh

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Reece Udinski was 35-of-42 passing for 351 yards and two touchdowns, Leroy Henley had his first career 100-yard receiving game, and Richmond beat Lehigh 30-6 on Saturday.

Richmond (2-1) scored 20 unanswered points in the first half behind Udinski’s 236 yards and two touchdowns. Lehigh was held to seven first downs in the first half and 69 total yards.

Richmond used a halfback pass in the third quarter to go ahead 27-6 on a 23-yard connection between Savon Smith and tight end Connor Deveney.

Henley caught eight passes for 110 yards, including a 13-yard score to open the scoring with 10:49 left in the first quarter.

Lehigh (1-2) finished with 11 first downs and 203 yards. Dante Perri was 22-of-34 passing for 188 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

