Imoh’s runs for two TDs, William & Mary beats Campbell 37-21

By AP News

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Malachi Imoh ran for a pair of touchdowns in the third quarter to help William & Mary beat Campbell 37-21 on Saturday night.

Imoh ran toward the left sideline and cut back before scoring from inside the 30 to give William & Mary (1-1) a 24-14 lead with 5:03 remaining in the third quarter.

The Tribe’s Jalen Jones then picked off a Hajj-Malik Williams pass attempt and returned the ball along the right sidelines untouched for about 30 yards before jumping into the end zone. Imoh’s 55-yard TD run capped the scoring with 19 seconds remaining in the third.

Williams threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Julian Hill just before halftime for Campbell (1-1). Williams’ 7-yard TD run pulled the Camels to 17-14 early in the third.

