Louisiana beats Eastern Michigan for 15th straight time

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Ben Wooldridge and Chandler Fields combined for five touchdown passes as Louisiana scored all its points in the second half and rolled to a 49-14 victory over Eastern Michigan on Saturday night for its 15th straight win in the series.

The Ragin’ Cajuns’ quarterback duo completed 22 of 34 passes for 310 yards with scoring throws to five separate receivers. John Stephens Jr. led the group with three catches for 103 yards, including a go-ahead 36-yard touchdown catch from Wooldridge late in the third quarter.

Louisiana (2-0) put up 456 yards of offense, while holding Eastern Michigan (1-1) to 247.

Taylor Powell completed 25 of 42 passes for 244 yards with three interceptions for Eastern Michigan (1-1). Running back Samson Evans tossed a 3-yard touchdown pass to Aaron Jackson for the game’s only score in the first half. Darius Boone Jr.’s 1-yard run tied it at 14 midway through the third quarter.

The Ragin’ Cajuns outscored the Eagles 28-0 in the fourth quarter.

