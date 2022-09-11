Cloudy
76.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Rogers’ 4 TDs leads Louisiana-Monroe past Nicholls 35-7

By AP News

MONROE, La. (AP) — Chandler Rogers threw a pair of touchdown passes and ran for another score as Louisiana-Monroe rolled to a 35-7 victory over Nicholls on Saturday night.

Rogers was 20-of-25 passing for 253 yards and threw at least one completion each to 10 separate receivers. He threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Zach Rasmussen and an 18-yarder to Jevin Frett . Alred Lake Luke made three receptions for 72 yards including a 68-yard catch. Frett had six receptions for 71 yards.

Malik Jackson and Andrew Henry also had a touchdown run apiece for the Warhawks. Rogers’ 9-yard touchdown run capped the scoring with 11:21 remaining. The trio combined for 135 yards rushing on 25 carries.

Kohen Granier threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to K.J. Franklin for Nicholls (0-2) and the game’s only score in the first quarter.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 