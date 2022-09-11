Rogers’ 4 TDs leads Louisiana-Monroe past Nicholls 35-7

MONROE, La. (AP) — Chandler Rogers threw a pair of touchdown passes and ran for another score as Louisiana-Monroe rolled to a 35-7 victory over Nicholls on Saturday night.

Rogers was 20-of-25 passing for 253 yards and threw at least one completion each to 10 separate receivers. He threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Zach Rasmussen and an 18-yarder to Jevin Frett . Alred Lake Luke made three receptions for 72 yards including a 68-yard catch. Frett had six receptions for 71 yards.

Malik Jackson and Andrew Henry also had a touchdown run apiece for the Warhawks. Rogers’ 9-yard touchdown run capped the scoring with 11:21 remaining. The trio combined for 135 yards rushing on 25 carries.

Kohen Granier threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to K.J. Franklin for Nicholls (0-2) and the game’s only score in the first quarter.

