DeLaurent has 4 TD passes, SEMO edges S. Illinois 34-31

By AP News

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Paxton DeLaurent threw for 332 yards and four touchdowns to lead Southeast Missouri State to a 34-31 victory over Southern Illinois on Saturday night.

DeLaurent tossed the game-winner, a 2-yard TD pass to Damoriea Vick, with 11 seconds remaining. The play capped a 14-play, 76-yard drive that included a pass interference call.

DeLaurent was 33-of-44 passing. He connected with Johnny King twice for scores and once to Ryan Flournoy, who finished with 10 catches for 145 yards receiving. King had 10 receptions for 125 yards for SEMO (1-1).

Nic Baker was 20 of 36 for 248 yards passing and threw a pair of touchdown passes for Southern Illinois (0-2). Romeir Elliott and Justin Strong each had touchdown runs.

