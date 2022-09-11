Drizzle
Salter leads Liberty to 21-14 victory over UAB

By AP News
Liberty's Kaidon Salter, left, is tackled by UAB's Jackson Bratton during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Lynchburg, Va. (Paige Dingler/The News & Advance via AP)

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Kaidon Salter passed for 202 yards and ran for a touchdown, leading Liberty to a 21-14 victory over UAB on Saturday.

Dae Dae Hunter and Shedro Louis also had rushing touchdowns for the Flames (2-0). Salter led Liberty in rushing with 79 yards on 14 carries. He was 13-of-25 passing.

Liberty trailed 7-0 after the first quarter then chalked up its three rushing touchdowns for a 21-7 lead early in the fourth.

After UAB’s DeWayne McBride scored on a 9-yard run to make it 21-14 the Flames ran the final 3:08 off the clock, picking up three first downs on the ground in the process.

Jermaine Brown had a 31-yard run for UAB’s other touchdown. McBride had 177 yards on 20 carries and Brown carried 17 times for 91 yards the Blazers (1-1).

There were no passing touchdowns and no field goals in the game.

