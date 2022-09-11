Drizzle
85.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Garcia’s 25-yard TD run helps Lehigh beat Georgetown 21-19

By AP News

WASHINGTON (AP) — Gaige Garcia had a 25-yard touchdown run in the third quarter and Lehigh held off Georgetown for a 21-19 victory on Saturday.

Pierce Holley threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Tomas with about a minute left to cap a 12-play, 80-yard drive for Georgetown (1-1). Holley was stuffed on the ensuing 2-point conversion attempt.

Garcia finished with 42 yards rushing. Zaythan Hill added 86 yards, including a 70-yard run that set up his 1-yard score in the second quarter for Lehigh (1-1). Dante Perri threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Eric Johnson to stretch the Hawks’ lead to 14-10 before Pat Ryan’s 28-yard field goal pulled the Hoyas to 14-13 at halftime.

Perri completed 12 of 18 passes for 137 yards. Holley was 35-of-45 passing for 277 yards with two touchdowns.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

  Fire Alert