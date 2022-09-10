Carraha throws for 4 TDs, Stonehill routs D-II member Post

NORTH EASTON, Mass. (AP) — Ashur Carraha completed 9 of 11 passes for 186 yards and four touchdowns, and Stonehill had eight first-half touchdowns in a 76-0 rout of Division II member Post University on Saturday.

Stonehill (2-0) led 41-0 in the first quarter and 55-0 at halftime.

Stonehill linebacker Marje Mulumba made an interception on the second offensive play of the game and Jermaine Corbett ran it in on Stonehill’s second play. Then Carraha found Chase Conrad wide open for a 44-yard touchdown and a 14-0 lead. On the ensuing kickoff, Post fumbled it and Stonehill ran it back to the 2-yard line before Corbett rushed for his second touchdown.

Matt Arvanitis broke a tackle in the backfield and raced down the left side for a 54-yard touchdown and a 28-0 lead.

Corbett finished with 15 carries for 95 yards and three touchdowns for Stonehill. Chris Domercant caught two passes for 56 yards and two scores.

Broghean McGovern was intercepted two times for Post. The Eagles were held to 208 total yards.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF