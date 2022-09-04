O’Hara helps Sacramento St. jump out early to beat Utah Tech

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Asher O’Hara had 101 yards rushing and accounted for three first-half touchdowns as Sacramento State jumped out early and rolled to a 50-33 victory over Utah Tech on Saturday night in a season opener.

It was the fourth straight season-opening win for the FCS’s seventh-ranked Hornets.

O’Hara threw a touchdown pass apiece from inside the red zone to Cameron Skattebo and Marshel Martin, sandwiched between his 1-yard TD run, to help the the Hornets build a 35-10 halftime lead.

Jake Dunniway was 17-of-25 passing for 141 yards with a pair of touchdown passes. Skattebo ran for 153 yards and a touchdown to go with his TD catch.

Kobe Tracy completed 23 of 40 passes for 339 yards and threw a pair of touchdown passes for the Trailblazers.

Utah Tech, located in St. George, Utah, and formally known as Dixie State, officially changed its name on July 1.

