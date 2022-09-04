Clear
94.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Centeio throws 6 TDs, James Madison routs Middle Tennessee

By AP News

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Graduate transfer Todd Centeio threw six touchdown passes to tie James Madison’s single-game record and the Dukes made a sparkling debut at the FCS level with a 44-7 win over Middle Tennessee in a season-opening game on Saturday night.

The Dukes, a two-time FCS champion moving into the Sun Belt Conference, were never challenged, piling up 548 yards of offense and holding the Blue Raiders to 119, just 12 on the ground.

Centeio was 21 of 33 for 287 yards and ran for 110 yards on 14 carries, helping James Madison to its 20th-straight home opening winning.

Kris Thornton had 12 receptions for 155 yards, hauling in three straight touchdowns, covering 7, 35 and 19 yards. That came after Reggie Brown had touchdown receptions of 20 and 29 yards to start the scoring.

Middle Tennessee had 11 first downs, 20 less than James Madison, and had the ball for just 23 minutes.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 