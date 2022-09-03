Stonehill wins FCS debut, beats Bloomsburg 33-30 in 2OT

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Jarel Washington went untouched into the end zone from the 2-yard line in the second overtime and Stonehill won its FCS debut 33-30 over Bloomsburg on Saturday.

Washington also caught a 49-yard touchdown pass from Ashur Carraha that pulled the Skyhawks to 27-24 with 4:32 remaining. Perry Shelbred forced overtime by making a 31-yard field goal with 13 seconds remaining in regulation.

It was their fourth straight season-opening win against Bloomsburg. In April, Stonehill moved up from the Northeast-10 Conference in Division II and joined the Northeast Conference, beginning a four-year Division I transition.

Zane Janiszewski had one rushing touchdown for Bloomsburg. He also fumbled the ball into the end zone but it was recovered by John Ayres for a score. Ayres added a second touchdown rushing in the third quarter. Brendan McGonigle kicked three field goals.

The Skyhawks host Post next Saturday and will have a three-week break before playing Duquesne in a conference opener.

