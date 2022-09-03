Clear
No. 13 NC State hangs on to win at ECU after missed kicks

By AP News
East Carolina's Keaton Mitchell (2) is wrapped up by North Carolina State's Travali Price (58), Drake Thomas (32) and Tanner Ingle (10) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Greenville, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — No. 13 North Carolina State topped East Carolina 21-20 on Saturday after the Pirates missed an extra point with 2:58 left and a 41-yard field goal with 5 seconds to go.

The Pirates (0-1) were in position to hand the Wolfpack a surprising loss when they got the ball back late down 21-20, not to mention offer Owen Daffer a shot at redemption after he pulled the tying PAT wide left after Rahjai Harris’ short touchdown run.

Holton Ahlers’ keeper set Daffer up with a makeable field goal in the final seconds, but he missed this one wide right to stun a once-rowdy crowd and leave many fans putting their hands on their heads in disbelief.

The Wolfpack (1-0) celebrated the miss, with Shyheim Battle emphatically waving that the kick was no good while coach Dave Doeren pumped his right fist.

Still, the moment appeared to be more about relief than jubilation for a team that had a long list of troubles in its latest bumpy trip to Greenville.

This time, at least, it all came in a win.

Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at https://twitter.com/aaronbeardap

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

By AARON BEARD
AP Sports Writer

