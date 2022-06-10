Alabama’s Mercy Chelengat wins NCAA 10,000-meter title

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Alabama junior Mercy Chelengat won the 10,000 meters at the opening day of the women’s NCAA track and field championships Thursday.

Washington junior Haley Herberg led by 25 second but the pack finally caught up to her. Chelengat, the runner-up last year, finished in 32 minutes, 37.08 seconds. followed by Rice sophomore Grace Forbes. Herberg fell to seventh.

California senior Camryn Rogers won her third NCAA championship in the hammer with a throw of 254 feet, 10 inches (77.67 meters). It was a collegiate record and also a Canadian record for the 23-year-old, who represented Canada at the Tokyo Olympics and placed fifth.

Ohio State’s Adelaide Aquilla defended her title in the shot put and set a collegiate record at 64-5 1/4 (19.64 meters).

In the long jump, Florida sophomore Jasmine Moore won with a leap of 22-3/4 (6.72 meters). BYU’s Ashton Riner won the javelin with a throw of 191-1 (58.24 meters). Louisville’s Gabriela Leon took the pole vault at 15-1 (4.60 meters).

The semifinals for Saturday’s 100 meters included six sprinters who clocked under 11 seconds. Julien Alfred of Texas and Abby Steiner of Kentucky both finished in just under 10.90 seconds to top the qualifiers.

The championships at Oregon’s Hayward Field continue Friday with the completion of the men’s competition. The women wrap up Saturday.