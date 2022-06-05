Vandy busts out, ties school-record run total in regional View Photo

Spencer Jones and Vanderbilt busted out of late-season funks and the Commodores matched a program-record for run production Saturday to stay alive in the NCAA Tournament.

The Commodores homered four times in a 21-1 victory over New Mexico State in the regional at Corvallis, Oregon. It matched their highest run total in 122 NCAA Tournament games and was their highest in any game in three years.

Vanderbilt, the No. 2 regional seed, played in the last two College World Series finals but entered Saturday 1-6 in its last seven and 16-18 since a 20-4 start.

The Commodores managed just five hits in a 3-2 loss to San Diego in the regional opener. But they banged out 18 against a New Mexico State team that had led No. 3 national seed Oregon State late before losing 5-4 in 10 innings Friday.

Jones led the way. After entering the game 1 for his last 13, he went 4 for 6 with a homer, two doubles and seven RBIs. His three-run shot in the third inning got the Commodores out to a 4-0 lead.

Enrique Bradfield, Parker Noland and Tate Kolwyck had three hits apiece for Vanderbilt, which plays Oregon State or San Diego in another elimination game Sunday.

The Commodores last scored 21 runs in the NCAA Tournament in 2015, against Radford.

All the top eight national seeds played late Saturday.

55-YEAR DROUGHT ENDS

Air Force, playing in its first NCAA Tournament since 1969, beat Dallas Baptist 5-1 in an elimination game for its first regional win since 1967.

Falcons starter Doyle Gehring allowed one run and three hits in seven innings. Gehring struck out seven and has 20 over his last 14 1/3 innings.

COMPLETE DOMINATION

Ty Fisher carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning and finished with a four-hitter for his first career shutout in Georgia Southern’s 8-0 win over UNC Greensboro.

It was the Eagles’ first shutout since 2018 and first in the postseason since 2014.

HITTING FOR CYCLE

Coastal Carolina’s Matt McDermott hit for the cycle in a 10-8 win over Coppin State. McDermott had a single in the third inning, a double in the fourth, a solo home run in the sixth and a triple in the seventh.

He became the first Chanticleers player to hit for the cycle since Tommy La Stella at Charleston Southern in March 2010.

JUST DUCKY

Oregon set a school record with 26 hits in an 18-6 victory over Southeast Missouri State. Brennan Milone had a career-high five hits and is 8 for 11 with two home runs, two doubles and four RBIs in two games.

The Ducks had seven doubles for the second straight day and ran their season total to program record-tying 120.

THAT’S WILD

After surrendering the winning run against Notre Dame on a wild pitch Friday, Texas Tech scored both of its runs on one wild pitch in a 2-0 victory over UNC Greensboro.

Jace Jung ran in from third on Alex Hoppe’s eighth-inning pitch in the dirt, and Dillon Carter came around from second when catcher Dallas Callahan sailed the ball past Hoppe covering the plate.

AROUND THE HORN

Gonzaga’s Owen Wild pitched 6 1/3 innings of scoreless relief as the Zags came back from a 9-4 deficit to beat Wright State 11-9. … UCLA scored its most runs in an NCAA Tournament game since 2004 in a 16-2 win over Southeastern Louisiana. … Brayden Taylor and Kurtis Byrne hit back-to-back solo homers in the sixth inning to give TCU a 3-1 win over Oral Roberts. … Danny Wuestenfeld’s two-out single in the bottom of the 12th gave Central Michigan a 3-2 walk-off win over Liberty. Wuestenfeld is 8 for 16 in his last three games.

