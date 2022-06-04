Kulasingam, Skenes homer, Air Force stays alive 5-1

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Sam Kulasingam and Paul Skenes hit home runs in a four-run third inning, Doyle Gehring pitched seven strong innings and the Air Force Academy defeated Dallas Baptist 5-1 on Saturday in an elimination game of the Austin Regional.

Kulasingam’s leadoff home run in the third put the Falcons up 2-0. Skenes, the Mountain West co-Pitcher of the Year, had a two-run shot after Blake Covin singled. Jay Thomason plated another run when his single drove in Jake Greiving.

That was plenty for Gehring, who limited the Huskies to three hits and a seventh-inning run. He struck out seven and walked two.

Two of the three hits for Dallas Baptist (34-24-1) came in the seventh with Cole Moore scoring on Luke Heefner’s sacrifice fly.

Air Force (31-28) plays again on Sunday against the loser of Louisiana Tech and Texas.

___

More AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25