Pinales, Gonzaga rally to eliminate Wright State 11-9

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Savier Pinales had three hits, including a two-run double in the seventh inning that rallied Gonzaga to an 11-9 win over Wright State on Saturday in a loser-out game of the Blacksburg Regional.

The Raiders (30-27) took a 9-4 lead with a six-run third inning, but Owen Wild was outstanding in relief to give the Bulldogs (37-18) a chance to advance to another loser-out game on Sunday against the loser of the Virginia Tech-Columbia matchup.

Ezra Samperi was hit by a pitch and Jack Machtolf singled with one out in the top of the seventh inning. After a pitching change, Enzo Apodaca had an RBI single to pull the Zags within 9-8. Pinales pulled the next pitch down the left-field line for the go-ahead runs. Cade McGee drove in Pinales with a two-out single.

Wild (9-1) got the last out of Wright State’s six-run third and scattered three hits the rest of the way, although he walked six. He also had seven strikeouts.

Pinales also had an RBI single in Gonzaga’s four-run third inning that produced a short-lived 4-3 lead.

Zane Harris had a two-run homer and Andrew Patrick a three-run shot in Wright State’s six-run third.

___

More AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25