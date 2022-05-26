ASU snaps 5-game skid, eliminates Oregon from Pac-12 tourney

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Kai Murphy was 3 for 4 with a homer and two RBIs, and eighth-seeded Arizona State beat No. 4 seed Oregon 4-2 on Thursday in the Pac-12 Tournament to snap a five-game losing streak.

Arizona State (26-31) advances to another elimination game on Friday. Oregon (35-23) became the first team eliminated from the inaugural Pac-12 tourney. The Ducks await their NCAA regional destination.

Murphy hit a two-run homer, his fifth of the season, in the sixth inning to give Arizona State a 3-2 lead. Joe Lampe tacked on a run in the eighth with a sacrifice fly. Sean McLain and Will Rogers each had two hits for the Sun Devils.

Brock Peery earned his 10th save of the season with a 1-2-3 ninth inning to help Arizona State improve to 6-23 when scoring less than five runs.

Oregon leftfielder Tanner Smith singled in the sixth to tie the program record with 81 hits on the season. Starter Isaac Ayon went 5 1/3 innings, allowing 10 hits and three earned runs.

