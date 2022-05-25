Stanford to face Oregon in NCAA women’s golf title match View Photo

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Brooke Seay two-putted for birdie on the 18th hole to beat Kaleigh Telfer and Stanford rallied from an early hole to beat Auburn 3-2 on Tuesday and earn a spot in the NCAA championship match against Oregon.

The Ducks beat Texas A&M 4-1 to earn their first trip to the championship match, creating an all-Pac-12 final that guarantees the conference’s record 200th women’s NCAA title across all sports.

Stanford had a tough quarterfinal match before closing out Georgia 3-2 in the morning and trailed in three matches as the players made the turn on a scorching afternoon on Grayhawk’s Raptor Course.

Freshman Rose Zhang, who won the NCAA individual title a day earlier, controlled her match with Mychael O’Berry from the start and won 5-and-4.

The rest of the Cardinal had to rally.

Aline Krauter had a back-and-forth match with Elina Sinz before taking a 2-up lead with a birdie on the par-4 14th hole. The senior from Germany closed out the match 2-and-1 with a par on the short par-4 17th to give Stanford its first must-have win.

Seay played a tight match with Telfer all afternoon with former Secretary of State and Stanford alum Condoleezza Rice following her every step of the way.

Telfer tied the match with a birdie on No. 17, but Seay hit a big drive on 18 and put her second shot on the par-5 within 20 feet. The Cardinal junior made the 2-foot birdie putt minutes after Krauter’s par on 14, sending her teammates rushing onto the green.

Oregon, the Pac-12 champion for the first time, dominated its quarterfinal match with San Jose State 4-1 and was in control most of the afternoon against Texas A&M.

Ching-Tzu Chen overcame Blanca Fernandez Garcia-Poggio’s ace on the 135-yard 16th hole to win her match 2-and-1. Briana Chacon won her match over Hailee Cooper by the same score, as did Tze-Han Lin over Jennie Park.

Sophomore Hsin-Yu Lu made a short par put on the par-3 16th to beat Zoe Slaughter 3-and-2 in the final match, sending the Ducks into the title match.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

By JOHN MARSHALL

AP Sports Writer