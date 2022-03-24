Clear
Texas A&M beats Wake Forest 67-52 in NIT quarterfinals

By AP News
Texas A&M's Quenton Jackson celebrates after a dunk during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wake Forest in the third round of the NIT in College Station, Texas, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. (Michael Miller/College Station Eagle via AP)

Texas A&M beats Wake Forest 67-52 in NIT quarterfinals

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Wade Taylor IV and Quenton Jackson had 12 points apiece as Texas A&M defeated Wake Forest 67-52 in the NIT quarterfinals on Wednesday night.

Tyrece Radford added 10 points and eight rebounds for Texas A&M (26-12).

Isaiah Mucius had 15 points for the Demon Deacons (25-10). Dallas Walton added 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Wake Forest totaled 15 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

