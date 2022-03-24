Texas A&M beats Wake Forest 67-52 in NIT quarterfinals

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Wade Taylor IV and Quenton Jackson had 12 points apiece as Texas A&M defeated Wake Forest 67-52 in the NIT quarterfinals on Wednesday night.

Tyrece Radford added 10 points and eight rebounds for Texas A&M (26-12).

Isaiah Mucius had 15 points for the Demon Deacons (25-10). Dallas Walton added 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Wake Forest totaled 15 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

