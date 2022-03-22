Coastal Carolina beats FGCU 84-68 in The Basketball Classic

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Rudi Williams had 24 points as Coastal Carolina topped Florida Gulf Coast 84-68 in the second round of The Basketball Classic on Monday night.

Essam Mostafa added 23 points, Vince Cole had 15 points and Ebrima Dibba 10 for Coastal Carolina (18-13).

Tavian Dunn-Martin had 17 points for the Eagles (22-12). Zach Anderson added 15 points and Caleb Catto had 11 points.

