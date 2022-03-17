Clear
Youngstown St. beats Morgan St. in The Basketball Classic

By AP News

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Dwayne Cohill had 28 points as Youngstown State edged past Morgan State 70-65 in the first round of The Basketball Classic on Wednesday night.

Tevin Olison had 12 points for Youngstown State (19-14). Michael Akuchie added 11 points. Cohill made 9 of 10 from the free throw line.

Malik Miller had 19 points for the Bears (13-15). Chad Venning added 13 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

