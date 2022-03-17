Clear
Green scores 21, Northern Iowa beats Saint Louis in NIT

By AP News

ST. LOUIS (AP) — AJ Green had 21 points as Northern Iowa topped Saint Louis 80-68 in the NIT first round on Wednesday night.

Noah Carter had 19 points and five assists for Northern Iowa (20-11). Trae Berhow added 18 points and seven rebounds.

Gibson Jimerson had 20 points for the Billikens (23-12). Francis Okoro added 12 points and 13 rebounds. Fred Thatch Jr. had 11 points and eight rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

