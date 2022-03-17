Clear
Virginia narrowly tops Mississippi State 60-57 in NIT

By AP News
Virginia forward Kadin Shedrick (21) hangs from the basket after a dunk during the second half against Mississippi State in an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the NIT, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Charlottesville, Va. (Erin Edgerton/The Daily Progress via AP)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Jayden Gardner had 16 points, Reece Beekman added 14 and Virginia beat Mississippi State 60-57 in the first round of the NIT on Wednesday night.

Beekman made two free throws with 35 seconds left for a seven-point lead.

Kihei Clark added eight points and nine assists for Virginia (20-13).

Tolu Smith had 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Bulldogs (18-16). Iverson Molinar and Garrison Brooks each had 13 points.

