Roberts leads Washington State past Santa Clara 63-50 in NIT

By AP News
Washington State guard Tyrell Roberts (2) grabs a rebound over Santa Clara forward Keshawn Justice (14) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the NIT on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. (Zach Wilkinson/Lewiston Tribune via AP)

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Tyrell Roberts had 23 points as Washington State beat Santa Clara 63-50 in the first round of the NIT on Tuesday night.

Efe Abogidi had 13 points for Washington State (20-14). The Cougars had a season-high 10 blocks.

Jalen Williams added 19 points and 16 rebounds, and Josip Vrankic had 19 points and nine rebounds for the Broncos (21-12).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

