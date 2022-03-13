American defeats Bucknell for Patriot League women’s title

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jade Edwards scored 21 points, Taylor Brown added 18 and American University defeated Bucknell 65-54 in the title game of the Patriot League tournament on Sunday.

The second-seeded Eagles won the conference championship for the third time, all under coach Megan Gebbia, and advance to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2018.

A three-point play and a layup by Brown started a 10-0 run for the Eagles that resulted in a 44-35 lead with about 3 1/2 minutes left in the third quarter. Bucknell came right back, cutting the lead to 44-41 before American took a 46-41 lead into the fourth quarter.

Bucknell cut its deficit to one point but American responded with a 9-0 run that was capped by a three-point play by Edwards with 6:43 remaining in the game. Leading by 10, the Eagles headed for the homestretch and made six free throws in the final minute to seal the win. They were 12-for-12 from the line for the game.

Taylor O’Brien led the No. 4-seed Bison (23-9) with 20 points. Emma Shaffer had 12 points and 12 rebounds, and Marly Walls added 10 points.

Ivy Bales had 11 points and seven rebounds for American (23-8).

Bucknell took an early 10-2 lead and led 16-6 before American scored the final 10 points of the first quarter, tying the score at 16. The second quarter was tight throughout and American took a 29-26 halftime lead.

