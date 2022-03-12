Partly Cloudy
66 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Golden scores 18, Richmond beats Dayton 68-64 in A10 tourney

By AP News

WASHINGTON (AP) — Grant Golden had 18 points and nine rebounds as Richmond narrowly beat Dayton 68-64 in the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament semifinals on Saturday.

Tyler Burton had 16 points and eight rebounds for Richmond (22-12). Matt Grace added 12 points and Jacob Gilyard had 11 points.

Toumani Camara had 17 points and 14 rebounds for the Flyers (23-10). DaRon Holmes II added 15 points and three blocks, and Koby Brea had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 