New Mexico St. edges Grand Canyon 75-70 in WAC semifinal

PARADISE, Nev. (AP) — Teddy Allen had 25 points as New Mexico State narrowly beat Grand Canyon 75-70 in the Western Athletic Conference tournament semifinals on Friday night. Jabari Rice added 21 points for the Aggies.

Allen converted all 12 of his free throws. He added seven rebounds and six assists.

New Mexico State (25-6) totaled 46 first-half points, a season high for the team.

Holland Woods had 24 points for the Antelopes (23-8). Gabe McGlothan added 19 points and seven rebounds. Jovan Blacksher Jr. had 13 points.

