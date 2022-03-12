Clear
54.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Fryer leads Texas A&M-CC into Southland championship game

By AP News

KATY, Texas (AP) — Simeon Fryer had 20 points as Texas A&M-Corpus Christi beat Nicholls 71-64 in the Southland Conference tournament semifinals on Friday.

Terrion Murdix had 13 points, nine rebounds and eight assists for Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (22-11). Isaac Mushila added 12 points and 10 rebounds. Stephen Faramade had 12 points.

Latrell Jones had 20 points for the Colonels (21-11). Devante Carter added 17 points and nine rebounds. Ty Gordon had 14 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 