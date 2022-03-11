Clear
48.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Texas A&M-CC gets past Houston Baptist 75-60 in Southland

By AP News

KATY, Texas (AP) — Simeon Fryer had 16 points as fourth-seeded Texas A&M-Corpus Christi got past fifth-seeded Houston Baptist 75-60 in the Southland Conference Tourney quarterfinals on Thursday.

Terrion Murdix had 12 points for Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (21-11). Trevian Tennyson added 10 points.

Darius Lee had 18 points for the Huskies (11-18). Sam Hofman added 11 points. Khristion Courseault had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 