Rhoden helps Seton Hall edge Georgetown in Big East tourney

NEW YORK (AP) — Jared Rhoden posted 17 points as Seton Hall slipped past Georgetown 57-53 in Big East Conference tournament first-round action on Wednesday night.

Myles Cale had 14 points for the sixth-seeded Pirates (21-9). Alexis Yetna added 11 rebounds, while Ike Obiagu blocked seven shots.

Aminu Mohammed had 12 points and 10 rebounds for the 11th-seeded Hoyas (6-25). Donald Carey and Collin Holloway both scored 11.

Seton Hall advances to play No. 3 seed Connecticut in Thursday’s quarterfinals.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com