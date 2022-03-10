Champagnie scores 26 to lead St. John’s past DePaul 92-73

NEW YORK (AP) — Julian Champagnie had 26 points as St. John’s beat DePaul 92-73 in the first round of the Big East Conference tournament on Wednesday night.

Stef Smith had 13 points for St. John’s (17-14). Esahia Nyiwe added 10 points and nine rebounds.

Javon Freeman-Liberty had 17 points and six rebounds for the Blue Demons (15-16). Nick Ongenda added 13 points and Brandon Johnson had 11 points.

