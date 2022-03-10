Louisiana Tech beats Marshall 77-67 in CUSA tourney

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Kenneth Lofton Jr. had 21 points as Louisiana Tech beat Marshall 77-67 in the second round of the Conference USA Conference Tourney on Wednesday night.

Keaston Willis had 18 points for Louisiana Tech (22-9). Cobe Williams added 10 points and seven rebounds.

Taevion Kinsey had 24 points for the Thundering Herd (12-21). Mikel Beyers scored a season-high 21 points and had 12 rebounds. Obinna Anochili-Killen had seven rebounds and three blocks.

