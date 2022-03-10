Clear
UMBC beats Hartford 80-60 in America East tourney

By AP News

BALTIMORE (AP) — Szymon Wojcik had 19 points off the bench to lead Maryland-Baltimore County to an 80-60 win over Hartford in the America East Conference tournament on Wednesday night.

Darnell Rogers and Nathan Johnson each had 13 points for Maryland-Baltimore County (18-13). L.J. Owens had 12 points.

Jared Kimbrough had 16 points and nine rebounds for the Hawks (12-20). Traci Carter added 15 points and Austin Williams had 12 points and eight rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

