Horvath, Bean lift Utah St. over Air Force 83-56 in MWC

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brandon Horvath had 18 points and 12 rebounds to lead five Utah State players in double figures as the Aggies routed Air Force 83-56 in the Mountain West Conference Tournament first round on Wednesday.

Justin Bean added 16 points for the Aggies and Max Shulga, Sean Bairstow and Steven Ashworth had 11 each.

Joseph Octave scored a career-high 21 points and had 10 rebounds for the Falcons (11-18). Jake Heidbreder added 13 points.

