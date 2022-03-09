Stevenson sparks Southern Miss past UTSA in C-USA tournament

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Tyler Stevenson had a go-ahead dunk inside the final minute on his way to 22 points and Southern Miss knocked UTSA out of the Conference USA tournament with a 67-64 victory in first-round action on Tuesday night.

Walyn Napper pitched in with 19 points and six assists for the Golden Eagles (7-25), who went 1-17 during regular-season conference play. Jaron Pierre Jr. added 12 points.

Jacob Germany scored a career-high 28 points and had 12 rebounds for the Roadrunners (10-22). He also committed seven of their 18 turnovers. Isaiah Addo-Ankrah added 14 points. Erik Czumbel totaled 10 points and six assists.

Southern Miss advances to play Florida Atlantic in the second round on Wednesday.

