Clear
38.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

White carries UNC Wilmington over Elon 75-58 in CAA tourney

By AP News

WASHINGTON (AP) — Trazarien White recorded 15 points and 11 rebounds to lift UNC Wilmington to a 75-58 win over Elon in the quarterfinals of the Colonial Athletic Association tournament on Sunday night.

Jaylen Sims had 16 points and six rebounds for UNC Wilmington (22-8). Mike Okauru added 12 points. Shykeim Phillips had 12 points.

Hunter McIntosh had 15 points for the Phoenix (10-22).

Darius Burford, who led the Phoenix in scoring heading into the contest with 14 points per game, was held to only four points on 2-of-11 shooting.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 